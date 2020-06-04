Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Dollar Advances On Rising U.S.-China Tensions

Dollar Advances On Rising U.S.-China Tensions

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major rivals in the early European session on Thursday, as heightened tensions between the U.S. and China dampened risk sentiment.

Tensions flared up after the Trump administration barred Chinese airlines from flying into the U.S. from June 16 in retaliation against Beijing’s restrictions on American and foreign carriers.

Shortly after the announcement, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it would allow once-per-week flights into a city of their choosing starting on June 8.

All airlines will be allowed to increase the number of international flights involving China to two per week if no incoming passengers on their flights test positive for Covid-19 for 3 consecutive weeks.

Investors await weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade data due later in the day, as well as the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report on Friday for more direction.

The greenback approached 109.15 versus the yen, its highest level since April 7. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 112.00 level.

The greenback rose to 1.3530 against the loonie, 0.6882 against the aussie and 0.6404 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 1.3489, 0.6933 and 0.6433, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.37 against the loonie, 0.66 against the aussie and 0.62 against the kiwi.

The greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2501 versus the pound, from a low of 1.2581 hit at 7:30 pm ET. If the greenback extends rise, 1.22 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback edged higher to 1.1197 versus the euro, after falling to 1.1238 at 5:45 pm ET. On the upside, 1.10 is possibly seen as the next resistance for the greenback.

In contrast, the greenback dropped to 0.9605 against the franc, setting a 2-day low. The greenback is poised to target support around the 0.94 level.

Looking ahead, Eurozone retail sales for April are due out in the European session.

The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.

In the New York session, U.S. and Canadian trade data for April as well as weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 30 are scheduled for release.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.