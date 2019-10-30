Dollar Advances Vs Most Majors After U.S. GDP Data

The U.S. GDP data for the third quarter has been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts after the data. While the currency changed little against the pound, it strengthened against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 108.92 against the yen, 0.9937 against the franc, 1.2890 against the pound and 1.1106 against the euro around 8:34 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com