Dollar Advances Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Pending Home Sales

U.S. pending home sales for February and University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment index for March are due at 10 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 122.20 against the yen, 1.1014 against the euro, 1.3188 against the pound and 0.9282 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.

