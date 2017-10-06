Dollar Climbs After U.S. Jobs Data

Following the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September at 8.30 am ET Friday, the greenback advanced against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 113.14 against the yen, 1.1674 against the euro, 1.3048 against the pound and 0.9818 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.

