The U.S. jobs data for December is due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback advanced against its major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 134.57 against the yen, 1.0499 against the euro, 1.1872 against the pound and 0.9391 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com