Following the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for March at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback appreciated against its major counterparts.
The greenback was trading at 110.54 against the yen, 1.1769 against the euro, 1.3824 against the pound and 0.9420 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- *U.S. Dollar Rises To 1.1757 Against Euro After Jobs Data - April 2, 2021
- Dollar Climbs Following U.S. Jobs Data - April 2, 2021
- *U.S. Unemployment Rate Drops To 6.0% In March - April 2, 2021