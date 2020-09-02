Dollar Declines Following ADP Data

Following the release of U.S. ADP private payrolls data for August at 8:15 am ET Wednesday, the greenback slipped against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 106.14 against the yen, 0.9104 against the franc, 1.3362 against the pound and 1.1866 against the euro around 8:17 am ET.

