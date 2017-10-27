Dollar Drops After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

Following the release of the University of Michigan’s final consumer survey sentiments for October at 10.00 am ET Friday, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.1615 against the euro, 113.85 against the yen, 0.9990 against the franc and 1.3087 against the pound around 10:02 am ET.

