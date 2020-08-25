Dollar Drops After U.S. Housing Data

Federal Housing finance agency’s house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for June have been released at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Following these data, the greenback weakened against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 106.32 against the yen, 1.1823 against the euro, 1.3146 against the pound and 0.9096 against the franc around 9:02 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com