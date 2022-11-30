U.S. ADP private payrolls data for November has been released at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. The greenback slipped against its major counterparts after the data.
The greenback was trading at 138.93 against the yen, 0.9493 against the franc, 1.2001 against the pound and 1.0377 against the euro around 8:17 am ET.
