Dollar Falls After U.S. Retail Sales

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 10 and retail sales for March have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback slipped against its major counterparts after these data.

The greenback was trading at 108.77 against the yen, 1.1974 against the euro, 1.3791 against the pound and 0.9223 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.

