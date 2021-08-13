Dollar Falls Before U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for August is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback dropped against its major opponents.

The greenback was worth 110.14 against the yen, 1.1766 against the euro, 1.3839 against the pound and 0.9192 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.

