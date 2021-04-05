Dollar Falls Further After U.S. ISM Services PMI

At 10:00 am ET Monday, U.S. ISM services PMI for March and factory orders for February have been released. Following the data, the greenback dropped further against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 110.14 against the yen, 1.1800 against the euro, 1.3899 against the pound and 0.9379 against the franc around 10:05 am ET.

