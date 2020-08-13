Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Dollar Falls Sharply As U.S. Stimulus Talks Fail

Dollar Falls Sharply As U.S. Stimulus Talks Fail

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major opponents in the Asian session on Thursday, as strong U.S. inflation data lifted sentiment and an impasse in negotiations over a coronavirus rescue package stoked concerns about an economic recovery.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in July, better than expectation of 0.3 percent. The rate also matched the increase seen in June.

Traders reacted to U.S. lawmakers’ failure to agree on a new rescue package to aid recovery.

The two sides remained “miles apart” with respect to the size of the stimulus package for the beleaguered economy.

Fed officials warned that the U.S. recovery will be gradual and slow until the pandemic is contained.

Investors await the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report and import and export prices for July for more direction.

The greenback dropped to 6-day lows of 1.1838 against the euro and 0.9089 against the franc, after rising to 1.1778 and 0.9122, respectively in early deals. The currency is poised to find support around 1.20 against the euro and 0.885 against the franc.

The greenback touched a 2-day low of 1.3083 against the pound, down from a high of 1.3026 seen at 5:00 pm ET. On the downside, 1.35 is seen as the next likely support for the greenback.

The greenback reversed from an early high of 106.91 against the yen, with the pair trading at 106.57. The greenback may test support around the 102.5 region, if it falls again.

The U.S. currency dipped to near a 6-month low of 1.3227 against the loonie at the beginning of today’s session and was steady since then. The pair had finished Wednesday’s deals at 1.3245.

In contrast, the greenback rebounded to 0.6561 against the kiwi and 0.7157 against the aussie, from an early low of 0.6599 and a 2-day low of 0.7188, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.62 against the kiwi and 0.69 against the aussie.

Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 8 and import and export prices for July are due in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.