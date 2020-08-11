Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of PPI

At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, U.S. producer price index for July is set for release. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.1795 against the euro, 1.3122 against the pound, 106.00 against the yen and 0.9111 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

