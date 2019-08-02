Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. trade data for June and jobs data for July are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. The employment is expected to have risen by 164,000 jobs in July after increasing by 224,000 jobs in June.

Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro, it declined against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.2129 against the pound, 106.84 against the yen, 0.9848 against the franc and 1.1099 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.

