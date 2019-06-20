Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 15 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major opponents.

The greenback was worth 107.63 against the yen, 0.9852 against the franc, 0.8918 against the euro and 1.2680 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com