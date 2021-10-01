Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors Before U.S. Personal Income & Spending Data

The U.S. personal income and spending data for August is due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 111.18 against the yen, 1.1600 against the euro, 1.3545 against the pound and 0.9301 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

