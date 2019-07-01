Dollar Gains After U.S. Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing Index

Following the release of the U.S. construction spending for May and ISM manufacturing index for June at 10:00 am ET Monday, the greenback rose against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 108.35 against the yen, 0.9848 against the franc, 1.1324 against the euro and 1.2637 against the pound around 10:01 am ET.

