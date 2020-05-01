Dollar Little Changed After ISM Manufacturing Index, Construction Spending

The ISM manufacturing index for April and construction spending for March have been published at 10:00 am ET Friday. After the data, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 106.94 against the yen, 0.9619 against the franc, 1.2514 against the pound and 1.0973 against the euro around 10:05 am ET.

