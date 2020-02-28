Dollar Little Changed After Personal Income And Spending

The personal income and spending data for January has been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. After the data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.0975 against the euro, 108.65 against the yen, 0.9662 against the franc and 1.2869 against the pound around 8:35 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com