Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Consumer Inflation Data

The Labor Department has published U.S. consumer inflation data for February at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. The greenback changed little against its major rivals after the data.

The greenback was trading at 1.1345 against the euro, 104.65 against the yen, 0.9338 against the franc and 1.2943 against the pound around 8:35 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com