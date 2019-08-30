Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment index for August has been released at 10:00 am ET Friday. Following the data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 106.14 against the yen, 1.2212 against the pound, 0.9879 against the franc and 1.1046 against the euro around 10:05 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com