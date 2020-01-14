Dollar Little Changed After U.S. CPI

Following the release of the U.S. consumer price index for December at 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.2981 against the pound, 109.98 against the yen, 0.9685 against the franc and 1.1113 against the euro around 8:33 am ET.

