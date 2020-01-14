Following the release of the U.S. consumer price index for December at 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.2981 against the pound, 109.98 against the yen, 0.9685 against the franc and 1.1113 against the euro around 8:33 am ET.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Expected In December - January 14, 2020
- Dollar Little Changed After U.S. CPI - January 14, 2020
- *U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In December, Core Prices Inch Up 0.1% - January 14, 2020