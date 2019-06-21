The U.S. existing home sales for May was released at 10:00 am ET Friday. The greenback changed little against its major counterparts after the data.
The greenback was trading at 107.52 against the yen, 0.9814 against the franc, 1.1329 against the euro and 1.2676 against the pound around 10:04 am ET.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- *Bundesbank's Weidmann Warns 'Stablecoins' Could Undermine Banks If Widely Used - June 21, 2019
- Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Existing Home Sales - June 21, 2019
- *U.S. Existing Home Sales Jump 2.5% In May - June 21, 2019