Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Existing Home Sales

The U.S. existing home sales for May was released at 10:00 am ET Friday. The greenback changed little against its major counterparts after the data.

The greenback was trading at 107.52 against the yen, 0.9814 against the franc, 1.1329 against the euro and 1.2676 against the pound around 10:04 am ET.

