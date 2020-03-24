Dollar Little Changed After U.S. New Home Sales

Following the release of U.S. new home sales for February at 10:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 111.15 against the yen, 0.9794 against the franc, 1.0810 against the euro and 1.1749 against the pound around 10:03 am ET.

