Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Pending Home Sales Data

Following the release of U.S. pending home sales data for April at 10:00 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 109.90 against the yen, 1.0089 against the franc, 1.1124 against the euro and 1.2612 against the pound around 10:03 am ET.

