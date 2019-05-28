Dollar Little Changed Following U.S. House Prices

At 9:00 am ET Tuesday, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index and Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index for March have been released.

The greenback changed little against its major rivals following these data.

The greenback was trading at 1.1189 against the euro, 109.42 against the yen, 1.0058 against the franc and 1.2672 against the pound around 9:01 am ET.

