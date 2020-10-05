Dollar Little Changed Following U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing Composite Index

After the release of U.S. ISM non-manufacturing composite index for September at 10:00 am ET Monday, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 105.63 against the yen, 0.9152 against the franc, 1.2971 against the pound and 1.1788 against the euro around 10:05 am ET.

