Dollar Little Changed Following U.S. ISM Services PMI

Following the release of the U.S. ISM services PMI for June at 10:00 am ET Monday, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 107.51 against the yen, 0.9394 against the franc, 1.2505 against the pound and 1.1323 against the euro around 10:02 am ET.

