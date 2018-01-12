Dollar Mixed After U.S. CPI, Retail Sales

At 8:30 am ET Friday, U.S. consumer prices and retail sales for December have been released. Following these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it dropped against the pound and the euro. Against the franc, it changed little.

The greenback was trading at 1.2144 against the euro, 111.36 against the yen, 0.9708 against the franc and 1.3640 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.

