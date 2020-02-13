Dollar Mixed After U.S. CPI

After the release of U.S. CPI for January and weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 8 at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback ticked up against the franc and the yen, it changed little against the euro and the pound.

The greenback was trading at 1.0860 against the euro, 109.75 against the yen, 0.9791 against the franc and 1.3031 against the pound around 8:32 am ET.

