Dollar Mixed After U.S. Durable Goods Orders

After the release of U.S. durable goods orders for November at 8:30 am ET Monday, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 109.38 against the yen, 1.2913 against the pound, 1.1074 against the euro and 0.9812 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.

