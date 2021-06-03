Dollar Mixed After U.S. Jobless Claims

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 29 have been released at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While it rose against the yen and the pound, it changed little against the euro and the franc.

The greenback was trading at 109.95 against the yen, 1.2167 against the euro, 1.4154 against the pound and 0.9014 against the franc around 8:35 am ET.

