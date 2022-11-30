U.S. ADP private payrolls data for November is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency eased against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 138.76 against the yen, 0.9500 against the franc, 1.2001 against the pound and 1.0365 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.

