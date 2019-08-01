Dollar Mixed Ahead Of ISM Survey, Construction Spending

At 10:00 am ET Thursday, U.S. ISM manufacturing index for July and construction spending for June are due. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback declined against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro. Against the pound, it rose.

The greenback was worth 108.48 against the yen, 0.9948 against the franc, 1.1045 against the euro and 1.2095 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.

