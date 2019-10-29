Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Consumer Confidence Index, Pending Home Sales

The U.S. consumer confidence index for October and pending home sales for September are due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the pound, the euro and the franc, it held steady against the yen.

The greenback was worth 1.1096 against the euro, 1.2879 against the pound, 108.96 against the yen and 0.9950 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.

