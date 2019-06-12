Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. CPI

The U.S. consumer prices for May are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the euro.

The greenback was worth 1.1322 against the euro, 1.2741 against the pound, 108.45 against the yen and 0.9944 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

