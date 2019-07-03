Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Factory Orders, ISM Survey

The U.S. factory orders for May and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for June are due at 10:00 am ET Wednesday.

The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of these data. While the greenback rose against the yen, it was steady versus the rest of major opponents.

The greenback was worth 107.77 against the yen, 0.9851 against the franc, 1.1289 against the euro and 1.2582 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com