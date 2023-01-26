U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 21 and durable goods orders for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it held steady against the franc and the pound, it rose against the euro and the yen.

The greenback was worth at 129.81 against the yen, 1.0894 against the euro, 1.2392 against the pound and 0.9186 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com