Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Housing Reports

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for September will be issued at 9:00 am ET Tuesday.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback declined against the franc and the euro, it was steady against the yen. Against the pound, it rose.

The greenback was worth 108.96 against the yen, 0.9971 against the franc, 1.2853 against the pound and 1.1017 against the euro at 8:55 am ET.

