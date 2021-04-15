Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index

U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the yen and the franc, it was up against the euro and the pound.

The greenback was worth 108.73 against the yen, 1.1972 against the euro, 1.3776 against the pound and 0.9225 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com