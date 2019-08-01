Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 27 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback declined against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 108.83 against the yen, 1.1036 against the euro, 0.9959 against the franc and 1.2109 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

