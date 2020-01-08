Dollar Mixed Following ADP Data

At 8:15 am ET Wednesday, ADP private payrolls data for December has been released.

The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While the greenback rose against the euro and the yen, it changed little against the pound and the franc.

The greenback was trading at 1.1114 against the euro, 108.77 against the yen, 0.9710 against the franc and 1.3100 against the pound around 8:20 am ET.

