Dollar Mixed Following ADP Private Payrolls Data

The U.S. dollar showed mixed trading against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, after a data showed that U.S. private sector employment jumped more than anticipated in December.

Data from payroll processor ADP showed that U.S. private sector employment rose by 202,000 jobs in December after climbing by a substantially upwardly revised 124,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 67,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The key economic data over the week includes U.S. jobless claims on Thursday and the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Economists expect U.S. employment to increase by 168,00 jobs in December after an increase of 266,000 jobs in November. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.

The currency strengthened against its most major counterparts earlier in the European session, as Iranian strike against US bases in Iraq forced investors to seek safe-haven assets.

The dollar declined in the Asian session amid falling U.S. treasury bond yields.

The greenback pared gains to 0.9701 against the franc, from a high of 0.9729 hit at 5:45 am ET. The greenback-franc pair has set an 8-day low of 0.9665 in the Asian session. The greenback is seen finding support around the 0.95 mark.

Extending early rally, the greenback climbed to a 6-day high of 108.82 against the yen. This followed a 3-month low of 107.65 recorded in the previous session. Next key resistance for the greenback is likely seen around the 110.00 level.

Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan’s consumer confidence rose to its highest level in seven months in December.

The consumer confidence index rose to a seasonally adjusted 39.1 in December from 38.7 in November. Economists had expected a score of 39.5.

The greenback appreciated to near a 2-week high of 1.1111 against the euro. The pair had closed Tuesday’s deals at 1.1152. The greenback is likely to face resistance around the 1.10 region, if it gains again.

Data from Destatis showed that Germany’s factory orders decreased unexpectedly in November.

New orders in manufacturing fell 1.3 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. Orders had increased by a revised 0.2 percent in October.

The greenback held steady against the pound, after rising to a 2-day high of 1.3080 at 7:45 am ET. The pound-greenback pair had finished yesterday’s trading session at 1.3119.

Data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed that UK house prices logged its fastest growth this year in December.

House prices increased 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in November. This was the fastest gain seen this year and exceeded the expected rate of 0.6 percent.

The U.S. consumer credit for November is due out later in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com