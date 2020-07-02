Dollar Mixed Following U.S. Jobs Data

After the release of the U.S. jobs report for June, trade data for May and weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 27 at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 107.50 against the yen, 0.9438 against the franc, 1.2527 against the pound and 1.1290 against the euro around 8:34 am ET.

