Dollar Rebounds Ahead Of U.S. Personal Income And Spending Data

The U.S. personal income and spending data for June is due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback recovered against its major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 109.64 against the yen, 1.1891 against the euro, 1.3966 against the pound and 0.9057 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.

