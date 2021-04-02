Dollar Recovers Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for March.

Ahead of the data, the greenback recovered against its major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 110.52 against the yen, 1.1772 against the euro, 1.3831 against the pound and 0.9417 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

