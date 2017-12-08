Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Dollar Retreats After Mixed U.S. Jobs Data

Dollar Retreats After Mixed U.S. Jobs Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 6 mins ago

The U.S. dollar trimmed its early gains against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after the release of mixed U.S. jobs data, which showed better than forecast jobs growth but soft wage growth in November.

Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment increased more than anticipated in the month of November.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 228,000 jobs in November after surging up by a revised 244,000 in October.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 261,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in November, unchanged from October and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, average hourly employee earnings were up by 2.5 percent year-over-year in November, reflecting an acceleration from 2.4 percent in October but below estimates for 2.7 percent growth.

Congress averted government shutdown on Thursday by passing a two-week funding bill that kept spending at existing levels. Congressional leaders are now working on a budget plan for fiscal year 2018 over policy and spending priorities.

On Wednesday, the Senate and the House agreed to talks over the tax reform bill, in order to reconcile disagreements and have a final version ready by December 22.

The greenback rose against its major rivals in the Asian session, as the passage of the stopgap bill boosted hopes that Congress would clear a tax reform plan by year end.

The greenback dropped to 1.1769 against the euro, from more than a 2-week high of 1.1730 hit in the immediate aftermath of the data. If the greenback slides further, 1.19 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Data from Destatis showed that Germany’s exports declined unexpectedly in October.

Exports decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month in October, the same pace as seen in September. Shipments were forecast to grow 1 percent.

Following more than a 3-week high of 0.9978 hit against the franc at 6:15 am ET, the greenback reversed direction and eased to 0.9940. Continuation of the greenback’s downtrend may see it challenging support around the 0.98 area.

Having advanced to more than a 3-week high of 113.59 against the yen at 3:45 am ET, the greenback changed course and retreated to 113.22. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around the 111.00 region.

Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan’s gross domestic product was bumped up to a seasonally adjusted gin of 0.67 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent after the November 14 preliminary reading suggested a gain of 0.3 percent.

The greenback retreated to 1.2804 against the loonie, 0.6867 against the kiwi and 0.7534 against the aussie, from its early highs of 1.2869 and 0.6823 and a 6-month high 0.7501, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 1.27 against the loonie, 0.70 against the kiwi and 0.76 against the aussie.

On the flip side, the greenback was firmer against the pound with the pair trading at 1.3421. This may be compared to a 4-day low of 1.3520 hit at 1:30 am ET. On the upside, 1.31 is possibly seen as the next resistance for the greenback.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK visible trade deficit increased in October after narrowing a month ago.

The trade in goods showed a shortfall of GBP 10.78 billion compared to a GBP 10.45 billion deficit in September. The expected level was GBP 11.5 billion.

Looking ahead, U.S. wholesale inventories for October and University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment for December are set for release shortly.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.