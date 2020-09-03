Dollar Retreats Ahead Of U.S. ISM Services PMI

The U.S. ISM services PMI for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 am ET Thursday.

Ahead of the data, the greenback retreated against its major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 106.35 against the yen, 0.9106 against the franc, 1.3291 against the pound and 1.1839 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.

